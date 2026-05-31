Nitin Nabin to chair crucial BJP office bearers' meet tomorrow

17:54





The BJP chief is expected to attend, along with senior Cabinet ministers such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, and other top party leaders. -- ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin will chair a crucial meeting of the party's top office bearers at the BJP headquarters on June 1 to review preparations for programmes marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, party sources told ANI.The meeting will be chaired by Nabin, with the national general secretary (organisation), national general secretaries, general secretaries, vice presidents, and state presidents in attendance.This meeting carries extra weight as it may be the last time many current office bearers sit together in this format. As per organisational rules, the BJP National President is set to roll out a new team in June. Earlier in May, the party had already announced the names of four state presidents. The full new team will be announced soon.Meanwhile, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the BJP's top leadership will also hold a high-level meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Seva Teerth residence on Sunday evening, May 31.