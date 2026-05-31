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Nepal PM's 'encroaching' Indian land remark triggers row

Sun, 31 May 2026
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Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah/File image
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah/File image
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday said he has learnt about his country "encroaching" territories in India, as he sought to answer questions in the parliament on a long-running border dispute.

He further said both countries have agreed to take the help of historians, surveyors and experts to seek resolution, adding that Kathmandu has also held diplomatic discussions on the issue with China and the UK.

Nepal and India have an old boundary dispute over Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, with both countries claiming the areas. India maintains that the territories are part of Uttarakhand and has said the issue should be addressed through bilateral dialogue.

"The Nepal government has officially sent a diplomatic note to India, mentioning the issue of encroachment of territories by India, including Lipulekh, and we have already received their response," Shah told the parliament. "Both the countries have agreed to resolve the issue sitting together with the help of historians, surveyors and concerned experts through diplomatic means."

He, however, added that it is not only India that has "encroached" land in Nepal, the latter too had done the same with India. -- PTI

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