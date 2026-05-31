HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mcap of 7 of top-10 valued firms erodes by Rs 1.54 lakh cr

Sun, 31 May 2026
Share:
10:30
image
The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms eroded by Rs 1.54 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

In a holiday-shortened last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 639.61 points, or 0.84 per cent, and the NSE Nifty declined 171.55 points, or 0.72 per cent.

From the top 10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever faced erosion in their valuations, while State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries dropped by Rs 46,078.3 crore to Rs 17,87,039.40 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by Rs 33,333.06 crore to Rs 11,46,641.84 crore.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel tumbled Rs 25,408.96 crore to Rs 11,14,886.53 crore and that of TCS dived Rs 22,920.58 crore to Rs 8,15,480.75 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever diminished by Rs 13,169.46 crore to Rs 5,04,210.54 crore.

Bajaj Finance's valuation declined by Rs 7,253.24 crore to Rs 5,63,262.33 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped by Rs 6,311.41 crore to Rs 9,00,589.91 crore.

However, the mcap of Larsen & Toubro jumped Rs 20,608.43 crore to Rs 5,60,836.64 crore.

State Bank of India's mcap climbed Rs 13,753.62 crore to Rs 8,89,831.54 crore and that of LIC went up by Rs 6,040.37 crore to Rs 5,20,484.06 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IRGC claims downing of US drone in Iranian airspace
LIVE! IRGC claims downing of US drone in Iranian airspace

Abhishek shifted as doctors term injuries superficial
Abhishek shifted as doctors term injuries superficial

Confusion arose regarding the hospitalisation of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee after he complained of pain following an alleged attack. Despite initial reports suggesting superficial injuries, Banerjee was admitted to the ICU, leading to...

Mamata questions security lapse after attack on Abhishek
Mamata questions security lapse after attack on Abhishek

Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock over the attack on her nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee, raising questions about security arrangements and his subsequent treatment at a hospital. She alleged that there was pressure on doctors...

Iran asserts control on Hormuz as US intensifies blockade
Iran asserts control on Hormuz as US intensifies blockade

Tensions escalate between Iran and the US over control of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping lane for global oil supplies, as both sides discuss extending a fragile ceasefire.

CUET-UG exam hit by tech glitch; retest for 3765 students
CUET-UG exam hit by tech glitch; retest for 3765 students

The CUET-UG 2026 exam faced delays at several centres due to a technical glitch, according to the National Testing Agency. The issue has been resolved, and compensatory time will be provided to affected candidates. Students and parents...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO