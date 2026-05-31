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Ladakh's new excise policy eases curbs on liquor sale

Sun, 31 May 2026
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Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday approved a new excise policy, permitting the sale of hard liquor through retail vends, reducing documents to obtain a licence from 16 to six and extending the liquor availability to four more districts.

The existing restrictive regime had led to an artificial scarcity of liquor, encouraging the consumption of smuggled and spurious alcohol as well as narcotic substances, officials said.

Under the new policy, the sale of hard liquor, including Foreign Liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), has been permitted through retail vends. Earlier, only beer, wine and ready-to-drink beverages could be sold through retail outlets, a spokesperson said.

In an expansion bid, the administration has decided to open 20 liquor vends through e-auction, compared to only two operational vends earlier, the spokesperson said.

"Liquor availability will also be extended to the districts of Nubra, Changthang, Sham and Zanskar, whereas it was previously confined largely to Leh city", officials said. -- PTI

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