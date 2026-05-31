HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala school students to take cyber safety pledge tomorrow

Sun, 31 May 2026
Share:
14:24
File image
File image
Students across Kerala will take a cyber safety pledge on June 1, the day schools reopen after the summer break, as part of a statewide campaign to raise awareness about online threats and responsible digital behaviour.

The initiative is being rolled out under the Kerala Police cyber wing's Kid Glove Project, which aims to help children navigate the digital world safely.

In a statement, state police headquarters said on Sunday the programme is designed to educate students about the traps and dangers that exist online and encourage safer internet practices from an early age.

The project covers a wide range of issues, including the safe and responsible use of digital platforms, protection from cyber threats, online gaming risks, fake news awareness, privacy protection, digital addiction, cyber hygiene, social media safety and responsible digital behaviour.

"As part of efforts to create awareness among students about the pitfalls of the cyber world, students in all schools across the state will take a cyber safety pledge on June 1, the reopening day of schools," the statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pre-monsoon showers drench parts of Mumbai, suburbs
LIVE! Pre-monsoon showers drench parts of Mumbai, suburbs

Day after Abhishek, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee hurt in attack
Day after Abhishek, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee hurt in attack

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed he suffered head injuries after being mobbed in front of a police station in West Bengal's Hooghly district. He alleged BJP supporters were responsible for the attack after he visited to submit a memorandum...

No K'taka cabinet proposal yet, swearing-in first: Kharge
No K'taka cabinet proposal yet, swearing-in first: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that no proposal has been received regarding the composition of the new Karnataka ministry under Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar, with decisions on ministers and key appointments...

Building collapse near Delhi Metro station leaves 4 dead
Building collapse near Delhi Metro station leaves 4 dead

A three-storey commercial building collapsed near Saket Metro station in south Delhi, resulting in four fatalities. Rescue operations have concluded, and an inquiry into the cause of the collapse has been initiated.

Para-athlete shot dead in UP; fellow athlete held
Para-athlete shot dead in UP; fellow athlete held

A para-athlete has been arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly shooting dead national-level para-athlete and gold medallist Chirag Tyagi, with police suspecting a revenge motive linked to a document verification complaint.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO