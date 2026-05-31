Kerala school students to take cyber safety pledge tomorrow

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Students across Kerala will take a cyber safety pledge on June 1, the day schools reopen after the summer break, as part of a statewide campaign to raise awareness about online threats and responsible digital behaviour.



The initiative is being rolled out under the Kerala Police cyber wing's Kid Glove Project, which aims to help children navigate the digital world safely.



In a statement, state police headquarters said on Sunday the programme is designed to educate students about the traps and dangers that exist online and encourage safer internet practices from an early age.



The project covers a wide range of issues, including the safe and responsible use of digital platforms, protection from cyber threats, online gaming risks, fake news awareness, privacy protection, digital addiction, cyber hygiene, social media safety and responsible digital behaviour.



"As part of efforts to create awareness among students about the pitfalls of the cyber world, students in all schools across the state will take a cyber safety pledge on June 1, the reopening day of schools," the statement said. -- PTI