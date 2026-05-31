HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kedarnath Yatra temporarily halted due to bad weather in Uttarakhand

Sun, 31 May 2026
Share:
16:09
File image
File image
The Kedarnath Yatra was temporarily halted on Sunday, and pilgrims were stopped at safe locations following an orange alert issued by the India meteorological department forecasting heavy rains and storms in the region, officials said.

The district administration directed officials to accommodate all pilgrims currently on the route at the nearest holding centres immediately.

District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the administration was fully prepared to deal with any adverse situation arising from the weather conditions.

"Following the orange alert for heavy rainfall and storms in Rudraprayag, instructions have been issued to stop all pilgrims at the nearest safe locations. Sector officers deployed in landslide-prone areas, including Sonprayag and Gaurikund, have been directed to ensure no pilgrim moves forward until the weather clears," he said.

Rajwar said the yatra was halted around 9.45 am as a precaution to ensure pilgrim safety. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ladakh's new excise policy eases curbs on liquor sale
LIVE! Ladakh's new excise policy eases curbs on liquor sale

Day after Abhishek, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee hurt in attack
Day after Abhishek, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee hurt in attack

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee claimed he suffered head injuries after being mobbed in front of a police station in West Bengal's Hooghly district. He alleged BJP supporters were responsible for the attack after he visited to submit a memorandum...

No K'taka cabinet proposal yet, swearing-in first: Kharge
No K'taka cabinet proposal yet, swearing-in first: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that no proposal has been received regarding the composition of the new Karnataka ministry under Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar, with decisions on ministers and key appointments...

Building collapse near Delhi Metro station leaves 4 dead
Building collapse near Delhi Metro station leaves 4 dead

A three-storey commercial building collapsed near Saket Metro station in south Delhi, resulting in four fatalities. Rescue operations have concluded, and an inquiry into the cause of the collapse has been initiated.

Para-athlete shot dead in UP; fellow athlete held
Para-athlete shot dead in UP; fellow athlete held

A para-athlete has been arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly shooting dead national-level para-athlete and gold medallist Chirag Tyagi, with police suspecting a revenge motive linked to a document verification complaint.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO