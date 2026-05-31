Kedarnath Yatra temporarily halted due to bad weather in Uttarakhand

16:09

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The Kedarnath Yatra was temporarily halted on Sunday, and pilgrims were stopped at safe locations following an orange alert issued by the India meteorological department forecasting heavy rains and storms in the region, officials said.



The district administration directed officials to accommodate all pilgrims currently on the route at the nearest holding centres immediately.



District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the administration was fully prepared to deal with any adverse situation arising from the weather conditions.



"Following the orange alert for heavy rainfall and storms in Rudraprayag, instructions have been issued to stop all pilgrims at the nearest safe locations. Sector officers deployed in landslide-prone areas, including Sonprayag and Gaurikund, have been directed to ensure no pilgrim moves forward until the weather clears," he said.



Rajwar said the yatra was halted around 9.45 am as a precaution to ensure pilgrim safety. -- PTI