Halwara airport terminal damaged by rain; probe begins

21:17

A view of the Halwara airport in Punjab/File image/ANI Photo

The Halwara airport became operational on May 15 when the first flight from Delhi arrived. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Jalandhar in February, had virtually inaugurated the terminal building at the airport.





Strong winds and downpour on Saturday caused leaks and partial ceiling damage at the terminal building. Sections near the departure hall and ticketing area were also damaged, with false ceiling panels and decorative fittings collapsing in places.





Videos of water seepage went viral, sparking public debate on the construction quality.





Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu hit out at the state government, calling it "worrying" that a terminal launched only few months ago could not withstand the first major rainfall spell. -- PTI

The Ludhiana district administration has ordered a probe into the damage caused to portions of the civil terminal building at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana following a spell of heavy rain, officials said on Sunday.