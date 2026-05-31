Govt cuts windfall tax on petrol, diesel, ATF exports

11:18

The government has halved windfall gains tax on export of petrol to Rs 1.5 litre, while reducing the levy on diesel to Rs 13.5/litre and aviation turbine fuel to Rs 9.5/litre effective June 1.



The finance ministry in a notification said road and infrastructure cess will be nil on export of petrol and diesel.



Also, there is no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.



The special additional excise duty (SAED) on petrol at Rs 3/litre was imposed on May 16 and the fortnightly review slashed it to Rs 1.5/litre from June 1.



The duty on export of diesel has been reduced to Rs 13.5 per litre, from Rs 16.5 per litre, and aviation turbine fuel to Rs 9.5 per litre, from Rs 16 per litre from June 1.



The government had on March 26 imposed an export duty of Rs 21.50 a litre on diesel, and Rs 29.5 a litre on ATF. In the review on April 11, the duties were hiked to Rs 55.5/litre and Rs 42/litre. In the April 30 review, they were cut to Rs 23/litre and Rs 33/litre, and further slashed to Rs 16.5/litre and Rs 16/litre on May 16.



The windfall tax was levied to increase domestic availability of the fuel amid the US-Israel and Iran war.



It was also aimed at not allowing exporters to take undue advantage due to price differences as globally crude oil prices had risen since the beginning of the war.



On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, triggering sweeping retaliation from Tehran.



Crude oil prices have remained above $100 per barrel over the past week, from the about $73 per barrel before the war.



The windfall tax was to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports against the backdrop of the West Asia crisis, the ministry said. -- PTI