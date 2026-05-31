ED ex-officer who probed Nirav, Mallya cases takes VRS

22:43

Satyabrata Kumar, former ED special director/Courtesy I-T Hyderabad

The 2004-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Customs and Indirect Taxes cadre was posted as Commissioner (Appeals) in West Bengal's Siliguri after he was repatriated from the ED, exactly a year back.





He had served in the enforcement Directorate (ED) for nearly 12 years, making him one of the longest-serving officers on deputation in the agency.





According to officials, 48-year-old Kumar was granted approval by the Union government to proceed on VRS in April, and formal orders were issued in this regard earlier this month.





The officer -- scheduled to retire in 2037 -- had about 11 years left in government service until he attained the superannuation age of 60 years, officials said.





Sources told PTI that Kumar has left government service to pursue personal pursuits. -- PTI

Satyabrata Kumar, former ED special director and lead investigator in some of the most high-profile money laundering cases including those against Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and the Mahadev online betting app, hastaken voluntary retirement from service (VRS).