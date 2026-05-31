Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany visits Jaisalmer, security heightened

13:59

Daughter of US President Donald Trump, Tiffany with her husband Michael Boulos visits the Taj Mahal/ANI Photo

Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Sunday on a private visit along with her husband Michael Boulos, officials said.



The couple reached Jaisalmer Civil Airport from Delhi on a special aircraft amid tight security arrangements. They were received by district collector Anupama Jorwal and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare.



Special arrangements have been made for the couple at a hotel in the Sam Road area. Security has been heightened across the city, with personnel from local police, Indian security agencies and the US Secret Service deployed.



During their stay, the couple is scheduled to visit key tourist attractions, including Sonar Fort, Patwon Ki Haveli and Gadisar Lake.



After an overnight stay, they are expected to leave for Delhi on Monday, officials said. -- PTI