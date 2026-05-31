CM Vijay, Trisha pay condolence visit to Ajith Kumar after mother's demise

13:27

CM Joseph Vijay, Trisha Krishnan during visit to Ajith Kumar's residence after the demise of latter's mother in Chennai./ANI Photo





The Tamil Nadu CM was seen holding a flower garland.





Ajith Kumar was also seen greeting Vijay and Trisha before they headed inside the house.



Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, passed away on Saturday at the age of 85 due to age-related ailments and health complications.



The actor arrived in the city and proceeded to his residence in the Injambakkam-Palavakkam area on the outskirts of Chennai to pay his last respects to his mother.



Following the news of Mohini Mani's passing, members of the film fraternity, political leaders and fans have been expressing their condolences to the actor and his family.



CM Vijay also shared a condolence message on the passing of Mohini Mani. -- ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan visited Tamil star and professional racer Ajith Kumar's residence, following the demise of the actor's mother.In visuals, Vijay and Trisha arrived in the same car to pay their final respects on Saturday evening.