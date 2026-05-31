HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Close to a deal': Trump on Iran negotiations

Sun, 31 May 2026
Share:
10:47
image
United States President Donald Trump indicated that the peace deal with Iran is on the cards.

He underlined that while military action remains a viable option if talks fail, Trump told Fox News that any agreement must include a guarantee against nuclear weapons.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said, "We are making a great deal; otherwise we'll just go back and finish it off militarily. We're close to a very good deal, and if we can make it good, otherwise we just start up with the Department of War."

Trump drew parallels with past military operations, including Venezuela, describing them as 'one-day wins', but said he hopes to avoid military escalation if a satisfactory deal can be reached.

He also mentioned the potential for immediate benefits upon signing an agreement, such as reopening strategic straits.

On Iran, he reiterated his stance of defeating the country's military and added, "We've essentially defeated their military. I would rather get a deal because we can open the strait immediately upon signing. The one guarantee that I have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They've agreed to that."

Trump called it a tough negotiation as the peace talks progressed and told Fox News, "We're getting what we want slowly. Very tough negotiators. It takes a long time. I'm in no hurry... If you're going to be in a hurry, you're not going to make a good deal."

In his remarks, he reiterated that if the negotiations do not progress, the US would not shy from other options.

"Slowly but surely we're getting what we want--and if we don't get what we want, we're going to end it a different way," Trump added.

His remarks come amid the backdrop of a report by Axios citing a senior administration official and a second source briefed on the issue that Trump has asked for several amendments to the peace deal that his envoys reached with their Iranian counterparts during a Situation Room meeting on Friday, Axios reported, citing a senior administration official and a second source briefed on the issue.

As per the report, Trump is keen to strengthen several points that are important to him, especially about Iran's nuclear material, two US officials said.

This has hence launched another round of back-and-forth between the parties that could last several days.

The report further mentioned, citing the second source, who said Trump also wants to amend some of the wording around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IRGC claims downing of US drone in Iranian airspace
LIVE! IRGC claims downing of US drone in Iranian airspace

Abhishek shifted as doctors term injuries superficial
Abhishek shifted as doctors term injuries superficial

Confusion arose regarding the hospitalisation of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee after he complained of pain following an alleged attack. Despite initial reports suggesting superficial injuries, Banerjee was admitted to the ICU, leading to...

Mamata questions security lapse after attack on Abhishek
Mamata questions security lapse after attack on Abhishek

Mamata Banerjee has expressed shock over the attack on her nephew and party MP Abhishek Banerjee, raising questions about security arrangements and his subsequent treatment at a hospital. She alleged that there was pressure on doctors...

Iran asserts control on Hormuz as US intensifies blockade
Iran asserts control on Hormuz as US intensifies blockade

Tensions escalate between Iran and the US over control of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping lane for global oil supplies, as both sides discuss extending a fragile ceasefire.

CUET-UG exam hit by tech glitch; retest for 3765 students
CUET-UG exam hit by tech glitch; retest for 3765 students

The CUET-UG 2026 exam faced delays at several centres due to a technical glitch, according to the National Testing Agency. The issue has been resolved, and compensatory time will be provided to affected candidates. Students and parents...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO