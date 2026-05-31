'Close to a deal': Trump on Iran negotiations

10:47

United States President Donald Trump indicated that the peace deal with Iran is on the cards.





He underlined that while military action remains a viable option if talks fail, Trump told Fox News that any agreement must include a guarantee against nuclear weapons.

Trump drew parallels with past military operations, including Venezuela, describing them as 'one-day wins', but said he hopes to avoid military escalation if a satisfactory deal can be reached.





He also mentioned the potential for immediate benefits upon signing an agreement, such as reopening strategic straits.

As per the report, Trump is keen to strengthen several points that are important to him, especially about Iran's nuclear material, two US officials said.





This has hence launched another round of back-and-forth between the parties that could last several days.

In an interview with, Trump said, "We are making a great deal; otherwise we'll just go back and finish it off militarily. We're close to a very good deal, and if we can make it good, otherwise we just start up with the Department of War."On Iran, he reiterated his stance of defeating the country's military and added, "We've essentially defeated their military. I would rather get a deal because we can open the strait immediately upon signing. The one guarantee that I have is that there will be no nuclear weapons. They've agreed to that."Trump called it a tough negotiation as the peace talks progressed and told, "We're getting what we want slowly. Very tough negotiators. It takes a long time. I'm in no hurry... If you're going to be in a hurry, you're not going to make a good deal."In his remarks, he reiterated that if the negotiations do not progress, the US would not shy from other options."Slowly but surely we're getting what we want--and if we don't get what we want, we're going to end it a different way," Trump added.His remarks come amid the backdrop of a report by Axios citing a senior administration official and a second source briefed on the issue that Trump has asked for several amendments to the peace deal that his envoys reached with their Iranian counterparts during a Situation Room meeting on Friday, Axios reported, citing a senior administration official and a second source briefed on the issue.The report further mentioned, citing the second source, who said Trump also wants to amend some of the wording around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. --