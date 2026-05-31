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BJP leading in Mandi, Dharamshala civic polls; Congress ahead in Palampur

Sun, 31 May 2026
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The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in the municipal corporations of Mandi and Dharamshala, while the Congress was ahead in Palampur, according to initial trends as counting of votes progressed on Sunday.

Polling for 64 wards across the four municipal corporations of Mandi, Dharamshala, Palampur and Solan was held on May 17. The elections were conducted on party symbols.

Voting took place in 17 wards each in the Dharamshala and Solan Municipal Corporations and 15 wards each in Mandi and Palampur.

Palampur recorded the highest voter turnout at 68.97 percent, followed by Mandi at 66.78 percent, Dharamshala at 60.01 percent and Solan at 58.32 percent.

The counting of votes began at 9 am on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Mandi (Sadar) BJP MLA Anil Sharma said that the civic poll trends indicated that the BJP was on course to win the Assembly elections scheduled for the end of 2027.

In Dharamshala, the BJP was leading in 11 of the 17 wards, according to BJP leaders. BJP MLA from Dharamshala said the results reflected public support for the party's development agenda and welfare initiatives. -- PTI

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