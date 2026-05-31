Admiral Krishna Swaminathan assumes command as 27th Chief of Naval Staff

15:26

Admiral Krishna Swaminathan/ANI Photo





He emphasised that maintaining peak operational readiness and driving technological modernisation will be his topmost priorities amid a challenging regional security environment.



Expressing gratitude, the newly appointed Navy Chief stated that leading the force is the highest honour of his career.



Addressing the media, CNS Admiral Swaminathan said, "I assume command today as the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, pride, and gratitude. Being selected by the top leadership of the country for this job has been the highest honour and privilege of my life... Indian Navy stands vigilant to protect national interests wherever they are and is very actively deployed in a regional security environment that continues to remain challenging, complex, unpredictable, and uncertain."



Underscoring his operational roadmap to counter emerging maritime threats, he reiterated that safeguarding the country's economic and security interests remains paramount.



"It shall be my highest priority to ensure that the Indian Navy maintains the highest level of operational readiness and combat effectiveness so that it can protect the nation's security and economic interests wherever they can be. The Indian Navy is well set on a course of capability enhancement and modernisation. It shall be my endeavour to sustain the growth momentum of the Navy, consolidate all ongoing programs, scale up where required, and sharpen our operational capabilities through the induction of niche and emerging technologies as soon as I can," CNS Admiral Swaminathan stated.



The Navy Chief noted that indigenous defence manufacturing remains a Key Result Area (KRA) for his tenure. -- ANI

Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Sunday assumed command as the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS).