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8 killed as taxi falls into 500-metre gorge in Himachal's Chamba

Sun, 31 May 2026
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In a tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh, a taxi carrying tourists fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge near Kalawan on the Bairagarh-Pangi-Sach Pass road in the Pangi area of Chamba district, killing all eight people on board, including the driver.

According to officials, the victims included two families, one from Bengaluru and another from Chhattisgarh, along with the local driver.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chamba, Vijay Saklani, said that three bodies have been recovered so far and confirmed that a total of eight people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

SP Saklani said, "Three bodies have been recovered. There were eight people. Two families, one from Bangalore and the other from Chhattisgarh, and the driver is a local."

Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Mehra also confirmed that all eight occupants were found dead after the vehicle plunged from a great height. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families. -- ANI

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