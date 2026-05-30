UP bridge collapse: Case against executing agency, contractor

12:00

Police have registered a case against the executing agency and contractor of the Betwa river bridge in Hamirpur, where a concrete slab collapsed killing six labourers, officials said on Saturday.



They have been accused of negligence and laxity in the execution of government work, police said.



The case was lodged on Friday night at Kurara police station on a complaint filed by State Bridge Corporation Deputy Project Manager Dilip Kumar against executing agency owner Pawan Pratap Singh and contractor Nitish Kumar.



One Assistant Engineer has already been suspended in connection with the incident on charges of negligence.



According to police, the incident occurred around 3 am on the intervening night of May 28 and 29 when a slab of bridge under construction between Parsani and Kandaur villages collapsed amid a severe storm, killing six labourers and injuring three others.



Several labourers engaged in the bridge construction work were sleeping on the upper portion of a slab when it suddenly gave way.



The bridge is being constructed over the Betwa river about 25 km from Hamirpur town.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. PTI