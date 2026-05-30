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Trump's daughter Tiffany, husband on India tour

Sat, 30 May 2026
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Akshardham Temple of New Delhi featured prominently during a private visit to India by US President's daughter Tiffany Trump and his son-in-law, Michael Boulos, with both the couple and the temple sharing posts about the cultural visit.

In a post on X, Tiffany Trump described the experience at Akshardham Temple as "incredible", highlighting her appreciation of the site during her cultural visit.

Her husband, Michael Boulos, accompanied her during the trip, which also included their friends.

In a post on X, Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi confirmed the visit and said, "A beautiful day of exploring culture and heritage," and added, "It was an honor to host Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, and their friends at BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi," underscoring the temple's role in welcoming the visiting group.

The US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also welcomed the couple in a post on X, saying, "Welcome to India! @TiffanyATrump @MichaelZBoulos."

Tiffany Trump is the fourth child of US President Donald Trump and his former wife, Marla Maples. According to People.com, she has four half-siblings --Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Barron Trump --from her father's other marriages.

She earned a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Centre in 2020.

Michael Boulos, an American-Lebanese businessman, is married to Tiffany Trump. The couple wed on November 12, 2022.  -- ANI

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