Truck carrying 50,000 liquor bottles to dry Bihar sezied in Jharkhand

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"During the search, the cargo bed of the truck appeared to be filled with sacks of fodder. Upon removing the sacks, a massive quantity of illicit liquor was discovered underneath," the SDPO said.





"When the vehicles trailing the truck were searched, crates of illicit liquor were recovered from those as well," the officer said, adding that five people were arrested in the operation.





In total, 1,054 crates containing more than 50,000 bottles of illicit liquor were seized, the officer said.





"The arrested smugglers have been identified as Suraj Kumar, Gautam Kumar, Chhotu Kumar Yadav, Ramkumar Pandey and Prakash Kumar Ravani.





"Interrogation of the arrested accused revealed the liquor was sourced from Haryana and was being transported to Bihar for sale," the SDPO added. -- PTI

Five people were arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar on Friday while allegedly transporting more than 50,000 bottles of illicit liquor from Haryana to Bihar, which is a dry state, the police said.Sub-divisional police officer Sandeep Kumar Gupta said that, acting on a tip-off, the truck carrying illicit liquor was intercepted on the road connecting Ranchi and Latehar, along with two escort cars.