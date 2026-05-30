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TMC's Abhishek Banerjee manhandled; stones, eggs hurled

Sat, 30 May 2026
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TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was roughed up on Saturday, allegedly by locals, when he visited West Bengal's Sonarpur area to meet families of post-poll violence victims, police said.

Stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at the TMC MP by unidentified people who even attempted to rain blows and kicks on him, while they shouted 'thief' slogans at Banerjee.

Banerjee was seen being escorted out of the area with a police helmet on and his shirt tattered.

"Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There is no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families," Banerjee said while meeting the family of a deceased post-poll violence victim. PTI

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