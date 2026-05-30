'Strong preference' for cash use despite digital payments growth

08:59

Digital payments are increasing in India, but a 'strong preference' for cash continues among households and small retailers, said the Reserve Bank of India annual report.



The central bank conducted a survey to understand the usage and preference for cash and digital payments. 'The survey results indicated a continued strong preference for usage of cash,' the report for FY26 said.



The value of banknotes in circulation increased by 11.9 per cent to Rs.41.23 trillion by the end of March 2026. In volume terms, the increase was 10.5 per cent.



The central bank noted that the currency-gross dome­stic product ratio increased mar­ginally to around 12 per ce­nt, alongside the growing popularity of digital payments.



Retail digital payments grew by 15.1 per cent in value terms and 26.9 per cent in volume in FY26.



In value terms, the Rs.500 note accounted for 85.5 per cent of the total, down from 86 per cent last year. The smaller Rs.10 and Rs.20 denominations each made up 0.7 per cent.



'In volume terms, the Rs.500 denomination constituted the highest share of the total banknotes in circulation, followed by Rs.10 denomination banknotes,' the report said.



Security printing costs fell to Rs.4,875.2 crore in FY26 from Rs.6,372.8 crore in FY25, driven by a reduced indent for banknotes during FY26. The indent was for 28.1 billion pieces in FY26, compared to 30.3 billion pieces in the previous year.



Total coins in circulation rose to Rs.40,814 crore by the end of March 2026, up from Rs.36,628 crore the previous year.



Rs.5 coins continued to account for the highest share at 28.4 per cent (down from 29.5 per cent in FY25), followed by Rs.10 coins at 24.9 per cent (up from 22.9 per cent last year).



The RBI said that maintaining self-sufficiency in banknote production, enhancing the lifespan, security and integrity of banknote design, and improving the quality of banknotes in circulation, shall remain the priority areas. It plans to roll out banknotes with upgraded security features from the middle of 2026.



Of all fake Indian currency notes detected in the banking sector, 2.4 per cent were detected at the RBI.



The number of counterfeit notes detected increased by 5.7 per cent year-on-year to 229,746. Counterfeits in Rs.10, Rs.50, Rs.100, Rs.200, and Rs.2,000 declined in FY26. Those in Rs.20 and Rs.500 denominations increased by 47.4 per cent and 20.5 per cent, respectively, compared to FY25.



-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard