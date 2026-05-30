Shivakumar's astrologer predicts long stint as CM

09:50

A prominent astrologer has predicted a long tenure for Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar at the helm of the state administration.



His prediction assumes significance as Shivakumar is widely expected to be elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka.



Astrologer Dwarakanath Guruji has given three dates for Shivakumar, the Kanakapura MLA, to take charge as the new CM.



"I have given him some three dates. I mean, Sunday (May 31), June 5 and June 6," Guruji told PTI Videos.



He also said that Shivakumar would return to power after the 2028 Assembly elections.



Top Congress leaders have been engaged in hectic deliberations over the new government formation in Karnataka after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot formally accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and dissolved the Cabinet.



The CLP in Karnataka will meet on Saturday at 4 pm in the conference hall in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, to elect their new leader in the state.



Asserting that Shivakumar will have a long stint as chief minister, the astrologer said the former would get the backing of the Congress high command.



"He is not a one-day chief minister or one-time CM. He will play a long innings. His horoscope is very good. He will be there for Karnataka for a longer period of time," the astrologer said.



He was also optimistic that the state would become healthy and wealthy under Shivakumar's rule since he has a lot of vision for the state.



Regarding the prospects of winning the 2028 Assembly election, Guruji said, "Undoubtedly, he (Shivakumar) has to win the next election. Then only he is the real chief minister. Now, only he is loaded with responsibilities".



"Discharge the responsibilities now and enjoy the chief ministership in the next term," he added. -- PTI