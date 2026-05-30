Shivakumar calls on Guv ahead of CLP meeting

11:15

The meeting comes days after Governor Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.





Siddaramaiah has, however, been asked to continue as chief minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar arrived at Lok Bhavan, the official residence of Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, in Bengaluru on Saturday ahead of the crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, amid heightened political activity over the state's leadership transition following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation.Shivakumar's visit to Lok Bhavan comes at a significant moment for the ruling Congress, with the party set to hold a key CLP meeting at 4 pm today to deliberate on leadership and organisational matters.Earlier on Friday, Shivakumar had said the CLP gathering would be held in the presence of party observers, who will consult the Congress high command before a final decision is taken."A CLP meeting will be held in Bengaluru at 4 PM. Our two observers will arrive. We will conduct the CLP meeting in their presence, and subsequently, they will take a call after consulting with the High Command," Shivakumar told reporters on Friday.On the question of leadership transition and his possible elevation as chief minister, Shivakumar said the decision would follow the election of the CLP leader."I still do not know when they will elect the leader of the Congress Legislature Party. Then we will discuss," he said. --