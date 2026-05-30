Shekhar Kapur, A R Rahman reunite for 'Masoom: The New Generation'

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IMAGE: Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Shekhar Kapur, Urmila Matondkar, Aradhana Srivastav and Jugal Hansraj. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shekhar Kapur/Instagram

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and Academy Award-winning composer A R Rahman are joining forces for Masoom: The New Generation, a contemporary reimagining of Kapur's beloved 1983 classic.



Rahman, who earlier collaborated with Kapur for his Hollywood movie Elizabeth: The Golden Age as well as musical theatre productions Bombay Dreams and Why? The Musical, is coming on board not just as composer but also as co-producer.



Directed by Kapur, the film is set to explore themes of identity, family, love and migration through a modern lens while retaining the emotional core of the original.



"For a long time, I've felt that the themes of Masoom deserved to be revisited through the lens of today's world. Families, relationships, identity; these ideas have evolved so much, and cinema must evolve with them.



"Rahman has always had the rare ability to create music that speaks directly to the soul of a story and its audience. Having him as both composer and creative partner on this journey makes it even more meaningful," Kapur said in a statement.



Rahman said working with Kapur had always been a deeply enriching experience and described him as a mentor and creative force.



"When he shared the vision for this film, I felt compelled to be involved beyond the music. There's something timeless about Masoom, and reinterpreting that emotional world for a new generation feels both exciting and necessary," the composer said.



Veteran stars Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, who played lead roles in the 1983 film, are set to return for the new film, which will start shooting later this year.



Based on American author Erich Segal's book Man, Woman and Child, Masoom was a story of love, betrayal, and the complexities of family. It followed a happily married couple whose lives are upended when the husband's illegitimate son from a past affair enters their home.



The film had a screenplay by cinema legend Gulzar and featured music by the late R D Burman. Some of the memorable tracks from the film included Tujhse Naaraz Nahi Zindagi and Lakdi Ki Kaathi.



Besides Shah and Azmi, Masoom: The New Generation will also feature Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen and Kapur's daughter Kaveri Kapur. -- PTI