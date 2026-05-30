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'Rulers became killers': Mamata slams attack on Abhishek

Sat, 30 May 2026
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TMC supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at Sonarpur, alleging that the BJP was behind the incident.

Abhishek was roughed up by locals when he visited Sonarpur area in South 24-Parganas to meet families of post-poll violence victims, police said.

Stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at the MP by unidentified people who even attempted to rain blows and kicks on him, while they shouted 'thief, thief' slogans.

Reacting to the incident, Mamata Banerjee posted on X, "RULERS BECAME KILLERS - shame on you BJP."

The former chief minister's remarks came shortly after visuals of the attack surfaced, showing protesters targeting the TMC general secretary.

TMC leaders alleged that the protest was politically motivated and accused the BJP of engineering the attack to disrupt Banerjee's visit. -- PTI

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