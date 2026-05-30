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Pune hooch tragedy: 22 police, excise personnel suspended

Sat, 30 May 2026
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As many as 22 personnel from the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police, along with the Maharashtra excise department, have been suspended for failing to curb the illegal supply of suspected spurious liquor that claimed 14 lives, officials said on Saturday.

Eight persons, including a key bootlegger, have been arrested in connection with the tragedy that unfolded across Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune city over a span of two days, prompting the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to take over the probe.

As per an order issued by the Pune police commissionerate, senior police inspector Sanjay Mogale, attached to the Hadapsar police station, assistant police inspector Hasina Sikalgar and sub-inspector Hasan Mulani have been suspended for failing to curb the alleged illegal trade and supply of spurious liquor in the Hadapsar area.

Apart from this, six officers from the Pimpri Chinchwad police, including a senior inspector, a sub-inspector and four constables from Dapodi police station, have been suspended, a senior official from Pimpri Chinchwad police said.

The state excise department has also placed 13 personnel, including three inspectors, six sub-inspectors and four staffers, under suspension, superintendent Atul Kanade said.

According to the police, 10 persons died in the Phugewadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad, while four others from the Pandhare Mala area in Pune's Hadapsar succumbed after consuming suspected spurious liquor. Five men suspected of consuming toxic liquor are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad. PTI

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