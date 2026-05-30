Myanmar Prez offers prayers at Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar

16:55

Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple, a Buddhist pilgrimage place and a Unesco World Heritage site, in Bihar's Gayaji district.



Hlaing, accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several cabinet ministers and business leaders, arrived Gayaji in this morning as part of his five-day visit to India.



He was welcomed by Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and state minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the airport in Gayaji .



"The Myanmar President visited the Mahabodhi Temple, one of the four holy sites related to the life of the Lord Buddha, and offered prayers there," an official said.



Sinha said the visit of Aung Hlaing to the sacred land of Bodh Gaya, the place of enlightenment of Lord Buddha, is an important step towards strengthening the historic, cultural, and spiritual ties between India and Myanmar



"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the cooperation, cultural exchanges, Buddhist heritage, and mutual development ties between India and Myanmar are continuously reaching new heights," the state agriculture minister wrote in his X post.



Aung Hlaing's five-day visit to India will be focused on boosting bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity, border security and defence.



The tour comes less than two months after he became the president following Myanmar's parliamentary elections.



Aung Hlaing was earlier scheduled to visit New Delhi to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on June 1, which has been deferred.



"President U Min Aung Hlaing will hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 on further strengthening the historical and civilisational ties between the two countries. He will also participate in a business forum," the Ministry of External Affairs said.



The Myanmarese President will also travel to Mumbai on June 2 for business and industry interactions and site visits. -- PTI