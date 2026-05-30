HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Myanmar Prez offers prayers at Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar

Sat, 30 May 2026
Share:
16:55
image
Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday offered prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple, a Buddhist pilgrimage place and a Unesco World Heritage site, in Bihar's Gayaji district.

Hlaing, accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several cabinet ministers and business leaders, arrived Gayaji in this morning as part of his five-day visit to India.

He was welcomed by Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and state minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the airport in Gayaji .

"The Myanmar President visited the Mahabodhi Temple, one of the four holy sites related to the life of the Lord Buddha, and offered prayers there," an official said.

Sinha said the visit of Aung Hlaing to the sacred land of Bodh Gaya, the place of enlightenment of Lord Buddha, is an important step towards strengthening the historic, cultural, and spiritual ties between India and Myanmar

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the cooperation, cultural exchanges, Buddhist heritage, and mutual development ties between India and Myanmar are continuously reaching new heights," the state agriculture minister wrote in his X post.

Aung Hlaing's five-day visit to India will be focused on boosting bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity, border security and defence.

The tour comes less than two months after he became the president following Myanmar's parliamentary elections.

Aung Hlaing was earlier scheduled to visit New Delhi to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on June 1, which has been deferred.

"President U Min Aung Hlaing will hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 on further strengthening the historical and civilisational ties between the two countries. He will also participate in a business forum," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Myanmarese President will also travel to Mumbai on June 2 for business and industry interactions and site visits. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TMC's Abhishek Banerjee manhandled; stones, eggs hurled
LIVE! TMC's Abhishek Banerjee manhandled; stones, eggs hurled

Vinesh Phogat Knocked Out Of Asian Games Trials
Vinesh Phogat Knocked Out Of Asian Games Trials

Vinesh Phogat was knocked out of the Asian Games selection trials in Delhi on Saturday after losing to Meenakshi Goyat 4-6 in a tense semi-final bout of the women's 53kg event.

CUET-UG exam delayed at some centres after technical glitch
CUET-UG exam delayed at some centres after technical glitch

The CUET-UG 2026 exam faced delays at several centres due to a technical glitch, according to the National Testing Agency. The issue has been resolved, and compensatory time will be provided to affected candidates. Students and parents...

ISI-underworld terror module busted, 9 held; explosives found
ISI-underworld terror module busted, 9 held; explosives found

The arrests were made following a sustained investigation and intelligence-based operation. Officials said the module was under surveillance for some time before coordinated action was taken to apprehend its members.

India ready for 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' if...: Army Chief:
India ready for 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' if...: Army Chief:

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi stated that the armed forces are fully prepared for 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' if the need arises, emphasising enhanced synergy across all three services for modern multi-domain warfare.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO