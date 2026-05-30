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Jarange launches indefinite fast for Maratha quota

Sat, 30 May 2026
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Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange launched his ninth indefinite fast under a scorching summer sun in Jalna district on Saturday, intensifying pressure on the Maharashtra government over the quota issue.

As the protest commenced at Antarwali Sarati village, Maratha Reservation Cabinet Sub-Committee chairman and Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil rushed to the spot to hold talks and persuade Jarange to call off the stir.

The activist began the fast in Antarwali Sarati village, about 400 km from Mumbai, in the open without any canopy or protective shelter despite the intense heat.

He has repeatedly warned the government that it should not subject the Maratha community to an "agni pariksha" (cruel trial by fire) and has vowed to continue the agitation until concrete action is taken on the demands.

Jarange has renewed his demand for the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to members of the Maratha community to avail the OBC quota, implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records, and withdrawal of cases registered against Maratha protesters who participated in the reservation agitation.

He has also sought the creation of a ministry for the Maratha community on the lines of the one for the Other Backward Classes.

As the protest commenced, Vikhe Patil rushed to the scene and requested Jarange to sit under a shed, assuring him that the government is making efforts to resolve the issue. -- PTI

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