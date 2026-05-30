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Heartbreak for Vinesh Phogat; fails to qualify for Asian Games

Sat, 30 May 2026
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Vinesh Phogat was knocked out of the Asian Games selection trials in New Delhi on Saturday after losing to Meenakshi Goyat 4-6 in a tense semifinal bout of the women's 53kg event.

The loss will dash Vinesh's hopes of a comeback and her chances of securing a berth at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan later this year.

Earlier, Vinesh had summoned her years of experience to prevail in a fiercely fought bout against a super aggressive Nishu to reach the semifinals.

After a rather easy 7-1 win against Jyoti, Vinesh had to contend with a technically sound Nishu, who opened up a massive 5-0 lead and almost pinned the star grappler in the first period after a sensational four-point throw, but she survived.

The bout was emotionally charged but was littered with challenges and technical failures of the screens. The resultant long breaks gave Vinesh much needed breather. She remains technically skilled, but time away from the mat has certainly taken a toll on her endurance.

Nishu used the half head locks effectively to keep Vinesh under check for a large part but Vinesh needed that one move to turn the tables and she found that in the second period -- a powerful four-pointer as she threw Nishu on mat. Vinesh had Nishu in her grip as she went for a pin.

Sitting in her coach corner, her husband Sombir Rathi and supporters charged on the net, demanding a pin. Eventually, a challenge was sought.

It was ruled that the referee gave 'wrong whistle' but Vinesh was not given the 'pin' result. Nishu was put on the ground position, though she could not take advantage.

Another two-pointer put Vinesh ahead 6-5. It soon became 6-6, putting Vinesh ahead on criteria. Nishu attempted a take down but was not given points. Nishu's coach challenged the decision but lost as Vinesh left the mat relieved.

Stunned, Nishu refused to share hands with the referee and Vinesh and stood on mat for a long time, crying.

She will now fight it out with Meenakshi Goyat, who had shocked Antim Pangal in the Asian Championship trials. -- PTI

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