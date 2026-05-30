HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt directs OMCs to build 30-day LPG stock

Sat, 30 May 2026
Share:
08:31
image
The government has directed State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) to expand liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage capacity to meet country's minimum 30-day requirement, a senior official said on Friday.

"We are working on strategic reserves. We have asked OMCs to maintain LPG reserves at minimum of 30 days. Similarly, we are working for crude (oil)," said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, at an inter-ministerial briefing.

India is facing a more pronounced LPG shortage, as compared to crude oil and natural gas, due to the country's high reliance on imports from West Asia, a region from where supplies have been constrained due to the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz.

Of India's total LPG imports, roughly 90 per cent is sourced via routes linked to the strategic maritime chokepoint.

Earlier this month, Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal had said that India currently maintains 60 days' of crude oil and petroleum products stock and 45 days' supply of LPG.

The government has also flagged unusually high sales of petrol and diesel in certain areas, as bulk consumers shift to retail outlets.

'States/Union Territories have been requested to form special squads and take action on malpractice of bulk consumers and hoarders taking supplies meant for retail consumers, black marketing, unauthorised stocking, and diversion of petroleum products under relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act and Control orders issued thereunder,' the government said.

Industry associations have been requested to advise their members to purchase diesel from authorised procurement channels, it added.

Separately, an India-bound crude oil tanker, Nissos Keros, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on May 26 and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on June 3, informed Opesh Sharma, director at the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways. 

The Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker is carrying approximately 270,000 tonnes of crude oil, under charter to State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, with 25 foreign crew members on board.

The official said 13 Indian-flagged vessels, including one LPG carrier and five crude oil tankers, remain stranded near the Strait of Hormuz. The remaining ships comprise chemical and product tankers, container vessels, and bulk carriers.

The sales of petrol and diesel have increased by more than 30 per cent in at least 150 districts, said Sharma. Meanwhile, sales of private OMCs have fallen by 38 per cent and bulk sales of state-run oil retailers have dropped by 29 per cent.

-- Shubhangi Mathur, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt directs OMCs to build 30-day LPG stock
LIVE! Govt directs OMCs to build 30-day LPG stock

Trump ends situation room meet, no decision on Iran yet
Trump ends situation room meet, no decision on Iran yet

The White House has not announced any decision following US President Donald Trump's meeting with his national security team regarding Iran, despite Trump's earlier indication that the discussion would lead to a 'final determination' on...

India launches mission to pull 13 ships out of Hormuz
India launches mission to pull 13 ships out of Hormuz

India on Friday launched a highly coordinated, priority operation to safely guide 13 Indian-flagged commercial vessels out of the volatile Strait of Hormuz, the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways announced on Friday.

CBSE portal hit by cyberattack, fees spike to Rs 68,000
CBSE portal hit by cyberattack, fees spike to Rs 68,000

The CBSE revaluation portal experienced a cyber attack, affecting the payment system and leading to unauthorised access for approximately 50 students. The incident caused fee display abnormalities, prompting investigations and system...

Why IAF Needs Su-57 Stealth Fighter
Why IAF Needs Su-57 Stealth Fighter

Pakistan is reportedly pursuing Chinese J-35 stealth fighters while China already operates hundreds of J-20 stealth aircraft.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO