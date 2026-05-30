HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Forces ready for Op Sindoor 2.0 if...: Army chief

Sat, 30 May 2026
Share:
13:56
image
The armed forces are fully prepared for 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' if the need arises, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said on Saturday, asserting that all three services are enhancing synergy for modern multi-domain warfare that extends beyond land, air and sea.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the passing-out parade of the 150th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, General Dwivedi noted that while a temporary cessation of hostilities currently exists, all three services are preparing intensely for the next phase should it take place.

India launched Operation Sindoor, a military exercise to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan in May 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in April.

"As far as Operation Sindoor is concerned, firstly, it is still continuing. There is a temporary cessation of hostilities. So the Indian Army and all the three services are preparing well for Operation Sindoor 2.0 if it takes place," he said.

He noted that future conflicts would increasingly be influenced by emerging domains such as space, cyber and cognitive warfare.

Modern battlefields have become highly transparent, General Dwivedi said, adding that military planners must remain cautious about deployments and force protection measures.

"What we have seen over a period of time is 24/7. The battlefield is so transparent that every movement is known to the other side. Therefore, we have to be very cautious in terms of our deployment, in terms of our employment, and the protection which is required to protect our troops as well as the civilians in the border areas," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi Police busts ISI-underworld terror module, 9 held
LIVE! Delhi Police busts ISI-underworld terror module, 9 held

India ready for 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' if...: Army Chief:
India ready for 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' if...: Army Chief:

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi stated that the armed forces are fully prepared for 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' if the need arises, emphasising enhanced synergy across all three services for modern multi-domain warfare.

Jarange launches fresh hunger strike for Maratha quota
Jarange launches fresh hunger strike for Maratha quota

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has launched his ninth indefinite fast in Jalna district, intensifying pressure on the Maharashtra government over the Maratha quota issue. The protest began in Antarwali Sarati village, with...

India maintaining balance of power in Indian Ocean: US
India maintaining balance of power in Indian Ocean: US

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth praised India's military modernisation efforts at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, highlighting its growing industrial and logistics capacity.

Sidda to propose Shivakumar's name for CM at CLP meet
Sidda to propose Shivakumar's name for CM at CLP meet

The Congress Legislature Party is scheduled to meet to elect its new leader, who will succeed Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. D K Shivakumar is widely expected to be elected as the new leader of the CLP.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO