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Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal with husband

Sat, 30 May 2026
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American President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany visited the iconic Taj Mahal with her husband Michael Boulos on Saturday and spent about an hour exploring the monument, officials said.

Trump arrived at the Taj Mahal around 11 am along with Boulos and a few close friends. During her visit, she extensively toured the monument and clicked pictures at various locations within the complex.

Tourist guide Ramesh Diwan said she showed keen interest in the history and architecture of the monument and asked several questions about its construction.

After completing the visit, Trump praised the beauty of the monument, according to people present during the tour.

Police said she arrived in Agra from Delhi by a chartered aircraft and landed at the city's Agra Airport. She then travelled by road to a hotel before proceeding to the Taj Mahal through the golf course route.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for the high-profile visit, with authorities creating a high-security corridor from the airport to the Taj Mahal. Additional police personnel were deployed along the route and around the monument, police said.

After visiting the Taj Mahal, Trump returned to her hotel with her husband. The couple is scheduled to stay overnight in Agra and then carry on with the rest of their India trip, officials said. -- PTI

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