DK Shivakumar to take oath as new Karnataka CM on June 3

15:35





Addressing a press conference here, the Rajya Sabha member said, initially, there was confusion regarding the venue. Later, it was decided to hold it in the Governor's House."A decision has now been taken that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on June 3," Chandrashekhar said.



The MP said the exact time of oath taking ceremony will be finalised and announced later in the day.



"The swearing-in ceremony on the 3rd will take place at the Glass House in Lok Bhavan," he pointed out.



According to him, there were discussions on booking around 10,000 to 15,000 buses from different parts of the state to bring people to Bengaluru for a large-scale event, but keeping the fuel crisis and the traffic congestion in mind it was cancelled.



"The swearing-in ceremony should not be extravagant. It should be conducted as simply as possible and should reflect a spirit of work and service rather than display or pomp. The party has taken a decision and issued directions that the event should be conducted in a simple manner," Chandrashekhar said.



He appealed to all party workers and supporters not to make efforts to rush to the venue and cooperate, so that there is no traffic congestion and no inconvenience to the public. -- PTI

The new Chief Minister of Karnataka will take oath on June 3 at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, Congress state unit working president G C Chandrashekhar said on Saturday.