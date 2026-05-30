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Delhi Police busts ISI-underworld terror module, 9 held

Sat, 30 May 2026
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The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested nine suspected operatives linked to a ISI-Mumbai underworld network that was allegedly planning attacks on vital installations and security personnel in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.

Police said arms and explosives have been recovered from the possession of the accused during the operation.

The arrests were made following a sustained investigation and intelligence-based operation. Officials said the module was under surveillance for some time before coordinated action was taken to apprehend its members.

The nine operatives were allegedly working at the behest of handlers associated with Pakistan's espionage, Inter-Services Intelligence and the Mumbai underworld. They had allegedly been tasked with carrying out attacks on sensitive targets in Delhi, he said.

Police said the accused were allegedly involved in activities aimed at disrupting public order and targeting security establishments. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of the network, identify additional associates and trace the source of the recovered weapons and explosives.

The Delhi Police is also probing possible cross-border linkages, funding channels and the role of overseas handlers in directing the activities of the module, officials said. Further details are awaited. -- PTI

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