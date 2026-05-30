CUET-UG glitch: Re-test announced for over 3,700 students

19:47

More than 3,700 CUET (UG) 2026 candidates who left their examination centres after a technical glitch delayed the start of Shift 1 of the test on Saturday will be given a one-time opportunity to reappear for the entrance exam for undergraduate admissions, the National Testing Agency said.



Following the disruption, examination timings were revised at the affected centres and "most candidates (about 95 per cent) were able to complete their exam once it resumed", the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.



"Most candidates were able to complete their exam once it resumed. We understand that 3,765 candidates who were present and had completed biometric registration chose to leave before the exam could restart," the NTA said on X.



"For these candidates, NTA will hold a rescheduled examination as a one-time measure," it added.



The new date and details will be announced separately, the agency said.



It also said that the technical service provider, TCS iON, "has been asked to conduct a root-cause analysis and submit its report immediately" after the glitch delayed the commencement of the examination at some centres.



"Earlier today, some centres faced a technical glitch that delayed the start of Shift 1. We know this was stressful, and we're sorry for the anxiety it caused. The technical service provider, TCS iON, has been asked to conduct a root-cause analysis and submit its report immediately," the agency said.



"We know that today's unfortunate technical disruption caused distress for some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates. Candidates who did their biometric registration and were present at their examination centres today (i.e., 30.05.2026 in Shift-I), but couldn't complete their examination due to this technical glitch, will get another opportunity for examination," the NTA said on X. -- PTI