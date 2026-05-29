Census team assaulted in Pune; FIR registered

00:34

A woman employee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and members of a census survey team were allegedly assaulted while carrying out National Census 2027 duties in Pune's Minatai Thackeray Colony area, police said on Friday.



According to officials, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of Swargate Police Station. An FIR has been registered against five identified accused and several unidentified persons for allegedly obstructing government work, assaulting public servants and outraging the modesty of a woman employee.



The complainant, a PMC employee for the past 17 years, was currently assigned as an enumerator for National Census 2027 work.



According to the complaint, on May 27, the woman employee visited the residence of one Vikas Navnath More in Lane No. 14 of Minatai Thackeray Colony to collect census-related information. The family allegedly refused to cooperate and obstructed the government work. The complainant further alleged that she and another enumerator were verbally abused during the argument.



The police said the matter escalated the following day when a PMC team, accompanied by supervisors and other enumerators, revisited the locality to complete the census process and resolve the dispute. -- ANI