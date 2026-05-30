Bengal set to implement National Health Mission, Centre sanctioned Rs 2,103 cr for scheme: Suvendu

12:58

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said the state is set to implement the National Health Mission, and the Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,103 crore for the scheme.



Addressing a programme of the health department in Kolkata, Adhikari also said that over 1.36 crore families will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Bengal.



"This will ensure that a large section of the population in the state receives quality healthcare support," he said.



"West Bengal will implement the National Health Mission. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,103 crore for the scheme, out of which we have already received Rs 527 crore. These funds will help improve healthcare delivery across the state," Adhikari said.



The CM also said control rooms are being set up to oversee and monitor district hospitals across the state. -- PTI