HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal set to implement National Health Mission, Centre sanctioned Rs 2,103 cr for scheme: Suvendu

Sat, 30 May 2026
Share:
12:58
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said the state is set to implement the National Health Mission, and the Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,103 crore for the scheme.

Addressing a programme of the health department in Kolkata, Adhikari also said that over 1.36 crore families will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Bengal.

"This will ensure that a large section of the population in the state receives quality healthcare support," he said.

"West Bengal will implement the National Health Mission. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,103 crore for the scheme, out of which we have already received Rs 527 crore. These funds will help improve healthcare delivery across the state," Adhikari said.

The CM also said control rooms are being set up to oversee and monitor district hospitals across the state. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CUET UG 2026 exam delayed at some centres: NTA
LIVE! CUET UG 2026 exam delayed at some centres: NTA

India maintaining balance of power in Indian Ocean: US
India maintaining balance of power in Indian Ocean: US

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth praised India's military modernisation efforts at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, highlighting its growing industrial and logistics capacity.

Trump ends situation room meet, no decision on Iran yet
Trump ends situation room meet, no decision on Iran yet

The White House has not announced any decision following US President Donald Trump's meeting with his national security team regarding Iran, despite Trump's earlier indication that the discussion would lead to a 'final determination' on...

Sidda to propose Shivakumar's name for CM at CLP meet
Sidda to propose Shivakumar's name for CM at CLP meet

The Congress Legislature Party is scheduled to meet to elect its new leader, who will succeed Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. D K Shivakumar is widely expected to be elected as the new leader of the CLP.

Rampaging RCB Heavy Favourites Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Final
Rampaging RCB Heavy Favourites Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Final

In a fascinating battle of ideologies, the well-balanced and bold Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have to subdue a phlegmatic Gujarat Titans to lift their second consecutive IPL title.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO