AIADMK whip Krishnamoorthy meets TN Guv, seeks action against 'horse-trading' by TVK

17:19

AIADMK whip Agri S S Krishnamoorthy met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan here on Saturday and requested him to take action against the alleged "horse-trading" by the ruling TVK, following the resignation of four AIADMK MLAs.



AIADMK legislators -- K Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam Assembly constituency), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram) resigned as MLAs and joined the TVK.



They were among the rebel AIADMK MLAs who voted in favour of the TVK government in the Assembly during the floor test on May 13.



In a petition submitted to the Governor, the AIADMK claimed that "huge sums of money were transacted to lure party MLAs" and sought a CBI enquiry, a party release said.



AIADMK Rajya Sabha member M Dhanapal accompanied Krishnamoorthy.



Later, speaking to reporters, Krishnamoorthy said that his party has demanded a CBI probe into the alleged "horse- trading" by the TVK. "We hope that the Governor will take action against our complaint," he added.



The AIADMK whip also expressed concerns about the Speaker's "fast" acceptance of resignation letters from the AIADMK MLAs, who later joined the TVK. -- PTI