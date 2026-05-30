7 Dalits injured in violent attack by gang in TN

10:58

In a shocking incident, seven Dalits sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked by a gang in Tenkasi district on Friday, police said on Saturday.



A nine-member masked gang came to Nettur village in two-wheelers on Friday and attacked the people indiscriminately with sickles, they said.



The assailants fled the spot immediately after the assault. A total of seven people were injured and admitted to the nearest government hospital.



A case has been registered, and investigation is on. -- PTI