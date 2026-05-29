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Vinesh Phogat gets nod to participate in Asian Games 2026 selections

Fri, 29 May 2026
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The Supreme Court on Friday permitted veteran wrestler and Olympian Vinesh Phogat to participate in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials while expressing concern over judicial interference in sports administration matters.

"If anybody else, it would have been on a different footing. She's made the country proud", the Court said.

At the same time, the apex court expressed reservations about the manner in which the Delhi High Court had dealt with the matter, observing that easy and quick judicial interference in such cases could create complications in national and international sporting schedules.

"You have been an excellent athlete. But Country first", the Supreme Court remarked while hearing a plea filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging the Delhi High Court's order permitting Phogat to participate in the trials.

"These are not medical college admissions but national and international sports. It can't be like Courts will interfere in this manner and disrupt the entire schedule", Justice PS Narasimha verbally remarked during the hearing.

While granting interim relief to Phogat, the Supreme Court also sought her response on the petition filed by the WFI challenging her participation in the trials. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on Monday, June 1.

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