US 'very close' to agreement on Hormuz, says Vance

09:07

US Vice President JD Vance said Washington is "very close" to achieving a broader strategic agreement in West Asia, asserting that recent US actions will reopen the Strait of Hormuz, weaken Iran's conventional military capabilities, and position the United States to significantly delay Tehran's nuclear programme.



Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Vance said the administration viewed the developments as a major strategic gain for the United States and its allies.



"If you look at what we've already accomplished here, assuming that we're able to get to a final agreement here, we're reopening the Strait of Hormuz, we've already decimated their conventional military, and we're in a position where we could substantially set back their nuclear program, not just during the term of this President, but over the long term. That's a very, very good thing for the American people," Vance said.



He added that negotiations and efforts were still ongoing, but indicated that progress was nearing a critical stage.



"So, we're not there yet, but we're very close. We're going to keep on working at it," the Vice President said. -- ANI