US threatens Oman over Hormuz toll move with Iran

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United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday warned Oman against any involvement in allegedly facilitating a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz with Iran, stating that Washington will not tolerate such efforts and will take action against those involved.



In a post on X, Bessent said the US would take strict action against any entities involved in facilitating such a system, warning Oman in particular.



"The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalised. All nations should reject outright any efforts by Iran to disrupt the free flow of commerce," the post read.



He further urged all countries to reject any attempts by Iran to disrupt maritime trade routes, adding that "Tehran's days of terrorising the region and the world are over."



The Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor, has frequently been at the centre of geopolitical tensions between Iran and the US since the start of the conflict in West Asia due to its strategic importance for oil and gas shipments. -- ANI