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Two CRPF officials die of suspected cardiac arrest in two camps in J-K

Fri, 29 May 2026
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Two CRPF officers died due suspected cardiac arrest in their camps in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Inspector Tejpal Singh, a resident of Haryana, was found unconscious at the the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Regional Training Centre, Lethpora, in Pulwama around 5.00 pm.

Officials said Singh was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In another incident, Assistant Sub Inspector S Singh (56) -- a native of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district -- suddenly collapsed at a camp in Zainapora area of Shopian.

When rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead, officials said. -- PTI

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