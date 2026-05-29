Two CRPF officials die of suspected cardiac arrest in two camps in J-K

23:55

Two CRPF officers died due suspected cardiac arrest in their camps in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.



Inspector Tejpal Singh, a resident of Haryana, was found unconscious at the the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Regional Training Centre, Lethpora, in Pulwama around 5.00 pm.



Officials said Singh was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.



In another incident, Assistant Sub Inspector S Singh (56) -- a native of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district -- suddenly collapsed at a camp in Zainapora area of Shopian.



When rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead, officials said. -- PTI