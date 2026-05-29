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Trump claims breakthrough deal with Iran

Fri, 29 May 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that Iran had agreed to a broad framework aimed at easing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran must commit to "never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb" and ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to unrestricted shipping traffic without tolls in either direction.

"Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!). Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted,  may start the process of "heading home!" Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President!," Trump said in the post. 

The US President further claimed that enriched nuclear material buried underground after a B2 bomber strike 11 months ago would be unearthed and destroyed in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Trump said no money would be exchanged "until further notice" and added that he would take a "final determination" after a meeting in 
the Situation Room. 

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