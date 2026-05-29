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Tehran rejects Trump's mandatory Abraham Accords expansion: Iranian envoy

Fri, 29 May 2026
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Iran has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's sudden push to forcefully expand the Abraham Accords across the Middle East and South Asia, declaring that any durable peace framework must be built on "ground realities" rather than foreign pressure or artificial political shows.

In an interview with ANI, the Ambassador of Iran to India, Mohammad Fathali, warned that Washington's efforts to impose normalisation agreements with Israel on regional nations will face severe challenges because they completely lack a true geopolitical foundation.

Ambassador Fathali's remarks come directly after President Trump issued a sweeping mandate on his social media platform, Truth Social. In a lengthy post, Trump called it "mandatory" for several major Muslim and Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, to simultaneously sign onto the Abraham Accords as part of a grand regional settlement tied to ongoing, backdoor negotiations with Tehran.

Fathali pointedly criticised this top-down American approach, stating that true stability can never be manufactured by external forces.  -- ANI

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