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Siddaramaiah meets Rahul, Sonia after resigning

Fri, 29 May 2026
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A day after resigning as the chief minister of Karnataka, Congress leader Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi at their 10, Janpath residence on Friday morning, accompanied by his son Yathindra, officials said.

The meeting is seen as significant because Siddaramaiah will discuss his future course with the Congress leadership, after having already declined a Rajya Sabha seat.

Siddaramaiah has also said that he wants to remain in Karnataka and is not keen on a central role, which the party high command suggested to him.

Sources said Siddaramaiah is expected to thank Sonia Gandhi for giving him the opportunity to head the southern state after he switched sides from the JD(S) and joined the Congress in 2006.

Siddaramaiah is also likely to seek a berth for his son and loyalists in the new Karnataka Cabinet, including the post of deputy chief minister, the sources said.

He would also discuss matters with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after meeting the Gandhis.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala was present during Siddaramaiah's meeting with the Gandhis.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation as the chief minister.

According to the sources, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is likely to take over as the chief minister of Karnataka, will separately hold discussions on government formation with Congress general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal.

The Congress will also work on reorganising the party organisation in Karnataka for which discussions will be held on Friday, the sources said. PTI

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