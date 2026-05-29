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Siddaramaiah meets Kharge after visiting Rahul, Sonia

Fri, 29 May 2026
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 Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at 10 Janpath in the national capital on Friday.

The meeting came a day after Siddaramaiah resigned from the post of Chief Minister. Discussions regarding the cabinet reshuffle, upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and other political matters were held during the meeting, sources said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Surjewala said Siddaramaiah had a "pleasant meeting" with Rahul Gandhi during which several political issues were discussed.

"Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi today. It was a very pleasant meeting and they discussed multiple political issues. I have nothing to say further," Surjewala said.

Following the meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah arrived at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a day after the latter submitted his resignation.

According to an official confirmation issued from Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, the Governor also dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by Siddaramaiah with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

"In exercise of the powers conferred on me under Article 164(1) of the Constitution of India, I, THAAWARCHAND GEHLOT, Governor of Karnataka, have accepted the resignation of Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister of Karnataka and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him with immediate effect. Siddaramaiah shall continue to function as Chief Minister till alternative arrangements are made," the official order stated.

Siddaramaiah stepped down from the post following directions from the Congress high command. Addressing a press conference after stepping down, the outgoing Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Congress leadership and the people of Karnataka for giving him the opportunity to serve the state.

"I am a politician and I have understood that the constitution is our religion. Voters are fans, God. I had the opportunity to speak to 7 crore people of Kannada Nadu. I had the opportunity to become the Chief Minister twice. I would like to express my immense gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who have provided this opportunity."

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