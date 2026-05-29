Sidda, DKS hold crucial meet on cabinet formation roadmap

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A high-level meeting of senior Congress leaders, including outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and senior leader KJ George, was held in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the formation of the new government in Karnataka.



Shivakumar also met other leaders of the Congress in a hotel in the national capital, earlier in the day. The developments come after Siddaramaiah resigned from the Chief Minister's position on Thursday.



Siddaramaiah earlier held discussions with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, as well as Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, regarding the Karnataka cabinet reshuffle, Rajya Sabha elections and other organisational matters.



Amid intense speculation over the next Chief Minister, Congress MLA Ashok Pattan said DK Shivakumar is likely to be elected leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) during the meeting scheduled for Saturday. He further stated that the new Karnataka cabinet is expected to include several fresh faces.



"Well Delhi nothing we will see we will elect DK Shivakumar tomorrow in the CLP meeting and he will form the government in the government we are expecting our when we went to delhi 40 members within 40 members we expect 20 new comers will be there in the cabinet now there is no competitor for DK Shivakumar there is only one name in our party he is DK Shivakumar he will become CM tomorrow," said Ashok Pattan.



Earlier, senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily described the development as a "smooth transition" and said the change in leadership had been planned when Siddaramaiah assumed office for a second term.



Speaking to ANI, Moily said Siddaramaiah had served both the party and the state effectively and expressed confidence that the Congress government would remain stable under the new leadership.



"It is a transition... Siddaramaiah served well as a Chief Minister and for 8 years, he served as our official leader... The change of guard after 2.5 years was decided when he took over as a CM for the second time, but he was allowed to continue for a couple of months more. He knew that the change was coming and there would be a change," he said.



He further stated that the leadership transition would strengthen the Congress government for the remainder of its term and ensure continuity in governance.



"He served well in the party and the state government... The transition in the government is smooth, which means it will be a strong government for the next 2 years and Congress's legacy will continue... I don't think the change will have a sudden impact, he will continue with the legacy of the Congress," said Moily. -- ANI