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Shivakumar will rule for long time, says his astrologer

Fri, 29 May 2026
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An eminent astrologer on whom Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar relies on heavily has predicted that he would hold the top post in the administration for a long time.

His remarks adds significance as Shivakumar is widely expected to be elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka.

Astrologer Dwarakanath Guruji has given three dates for Shivakumar, the Kanakapura MLA, to take charge as the new chief minister.

"I have given him some three dates. I mean, Sunday (May 31), June 5 and June 6," Guruji told PTI Videos.

He also said that Shivakumar would return to power after the 2028 Assembly elections.

Top Congress leaders were engaged in hectic deliberations on Friday over the new government formation in Karnataka on a day Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot formally accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and dissolved the Cabinet.

The CLP in Karnataka will meet on Saturday at 4 pm in the conference hall in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, to elect their new leader in the state.

Asserting that Shivakumar will have a long stint as chief minister, the astrologer said the former would get the backing of the Congress high command. -- PTI

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