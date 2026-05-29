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Rupee rises 53 paise to close at 95.05 against US dollar

Fri, 29 May 2026
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The rupee appreciated 53 paise to close at 95.05 (provisional) against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, as renewed optimism over the peace deal between the US and Iran boosted market sentiments.

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair appreciated on an overnight decline in crude oil prices and a fall in the US dollar, after the US and Iran reached an understanding to extend the ceasefire for another 60 days.

On Thursday, the US and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran's nuclear programme.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.77 against the US dollar, then touched an intraday high of 94.97 and a low of 95.78 during the day. -- PTI

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