RBI annual report warns of West Asia impact, El Nino

18:29

India's economy could face headwinds due to higher energy prices and supply chain disruptions, while the likelihood of El Nino conditions could hit agriculture output, the RBI said in its annual report released on Friday.



However, healthy corporate and bank balance sheets, the government's continued thrust on capital expenditure and the implementation of trade agreements with key partners are expected to sustain investment and growth momentum.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its Annual Report for 2025-26, a statutory report of its Central Board of Directors, on Friday. It covers the working and functions of the Reserve Bank of India for the period April 2025 - March 2026.



Market volatility persisted due to geopolitical risks and valuation concerns but surged towards the end of March 2026 following the West Asia conflict.



The Indian economy exhibited resilience in 2025-26, amidst several external headwinds, supported by strong private consumption, sustained investment and sound macroeconomic fundamentals.



The report said that the outlook for the Indian economy in 2026-27 remains positive, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, although a prolonged West Asia conflict may pose downside risk.



"Going forward, India's growth outlook remains positive, though the West Asia conflict and the attendant risks of elevated energy prices, supply chain disruptions, financial market volatility, uncertainty surrounding global trade policies and weather-related disruptions could pose headwinds to growth and inflation in the short run," it said.



The RBI also said the outlook for the agriculture sector in 2026-27 remains contingent upon the progress and distribution of the south-west monsoon.



The likelihood of El Nino conditions poses downside risks to agriculture output, it added. -- PTI